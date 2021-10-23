India's First IVF Calf Of A Buffallo Named 'Banni' Born In Somnath District, Gujarat

India's Ovum Pick-Up (OPU) and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) growth touched new dimensions of growth with the birth of India's first IVF calf of a buffalo named 'Banni'. The first of its kind IVF calf was reportedly born out of six Banni IVF pregnancies. The birth took place at the Sushila Agro Farms located at the Dhanej, Somnath district, Gujarat.

During a visit to the Kutch region back in December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned the Banni buffalo's breed. Subsequently, the following day on October 16, 2020, plans of OPU and aspiration processes for the IVF of Banni buffaloes were chalked out.

Govt sees potential in improving cattle wealth; science fraternity backs work

Tucked in the interiors of the Kutch region of Somnath District in Gujarat is Sushila Agro Farms where resides a farmer named Vinay L Wala. He is the same farmer, whose doorstep was blessed by India's first-of-its-kind IVF calf of a buffalo namely Banni. This development has taken India's work in the field of OPU-IVF to a whole new level. With the birth of Banni, both the government and scientists have farsighted unmatched potentials in the field of IVF of buffaloes. This is a major step towards improving cattle wealth in India which also is one of the primary agendas of the government led by PM Modi under whose encouragement Banni came into existence.

How was 'Banni' born?

Reports suggest that scientists had aspirated 3 Banni Buffaloes of Sushila agro farms of Vinay. L. Wala which further subjected 29 oocytes (egg cells) to an intervaginal culture device (IVC) from the 3 aspirated buffaloes. A total of 20 oocytes from one of the three buffaloes were subjected to IVC. The 20 oocytes from the first donor resulted in the development of 11 embryos. Out of the 11 embryos, 9 were passed for Embryo Transfer (ET) resulting in 3 IVF pregnancies.

The second donor buffalo gave 5 oocytes which resulted in 5 embryos showing 100% results. Four out of the five embryos were selected for the ET which resulted in 2 pregnancies. The 3rd donor however produced 4 oocytes out of which 2 embryos were developed and the ET showed results of one pregnancy. 18 embryos were developed from 29 oocytes (62 % BL rate). The ET of 15 embryos resulted in 6 Banni pregnancies (40 % Pregnancy rate). Bannni, was born out of these 6 pregnancies making it the first of its kind IVF calf in India.

Image Credits - Twitter (Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying)