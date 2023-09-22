India's First Lighthouse Festival To Begin In Goa On Saturday

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterway Sarbananda Sonowal will on Saturday inaugurate India's first lighthouse festival from the Fort Aguada Lighthouse at Panjim in Goa, according to an official statement.

The three-day festival beginning September 23 will be celebrated across all the lighthouses in the country as part of an effort to transform these historic spots as tourist destinations, the statement said.

The inaugural session will also be attended by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant; Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Tourism Shripad Naik and Goa tourism minister Rohan Khaunte, among others.

Sonowal earlier launched a campaign 'Lighthouse Heritage Tourism' to transform 75 historic lighthouses into tourism spots.

According to the statement, historic lighthouses are being renovated with adequate facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said while ships continue to be guided for safe sailing by these lighthouses, they will now offer solace to people to relish the magnificent beauty of nature.

The initiative aims to showcase the rich culture, significance, and allure of these magnificent structures whereby they can propel prospect of tourism and power local economy, the statement added.