India's First Mobile BSL-3 Mobile Laboratory Displayed At G20 Meet In Goa; Watch

In a major boost to Made-in-India, India’s first mobile BSL-3 laboratory was displayed on Monday at the second G20 Health Working Group Meeting in Goa. Termed RAMBAAN (Rapid Action Mobile BSL3+ Advanced Augmented Network), the indigenous mobile clinic is the country’s first state-of-the-art health infrastructure for pandemic preparedness.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Rajni Kant, the director at ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre in Delhi, informed that RAMBAAN can be used to reach remote regions to carry out testing as the GPS-enabled technology allows the bus to transfer the test report instantly.

Kant further revealed that the bus facilities will also ensure proper treatment of chemical waste, thus avoiding the possibility of an infection. “This is completely made in India and it shows our Self-reliant India's capabilities, in future if there’s any epidemic this bus can reach remote parts of the country,” Dr Kant said.

#WATCH | India’s first Mobile BSL-3 Laboratory (State of the Art Health Infrastructure for Pandemic Preparedness) RAMBAAN (Rapid Action Mobile BSL3+ Advanced Augmented Network) India's mobile clinic initiative displayed at 2nd G20 Health Working Group Meeting at Panaji, Goa. pic.twitter.com/XzwBIuuzsU — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

According to news agency PTI, a top UNICEF official, Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan Balaji, praised India’s innovative initiatives to provide healthcare in far-flung areas. He also hailed the country for building such mobile clinics which serve as a model for insurgency-struck countries to help overcome transportation problems.

"These mobile clinics were essential in providing traditional healthcare services in areas where access to healthcare facilities is low due to challenges of geography, climate, or recurring natural disasters. Mobile health clinics are also an effective way of mitigating transport barriers in many communities," Balaji was as saying by news agency PTI.

