India's First Passenger Train's Engine That Shuttled In 1853 To Be Installed In Thane

An official said on Thursday, April 1, that the steam engine from the first passenger train that ran between Mumbai and Thane in 1853 would be installed on the grounds of Thane railway station. Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar told media that it was apt to mount the engine in Thane, where history was made years ago. On April 16, 1853, the first passenger train in India ran from Mumbai Bori Bunder station, established by the then Great Indian Peninsula Railway, to Thane, covering a distance of 34 kilometres.

Kelkar also mentioned that all historical monuments in the city and district will be preserved in the coming days. He also informed that the first train in the country carried about 400 passengers and the journey took 1 hour and 15 minutes.

According to the official website of the Indian Railways, "The first railway on Indian sub-continent ran over a stretch of 21 miles from Bombay to Thane. The idea of a railway to connect Bombay with Thane, Kalyan and with the Thal and Bhore Ghats inclines first occurred to Mr. George Clark, the Chief Engineer of the Bombay Government, during a visit to Bhandup in 1843."

On April 16, 1853, at 3.30 p.m., 14 railway carriages carrying approximately 400 guests left Bori Bunder for the formal inauguration ceremony "amidst the heavy applause of a large multitude and the salute of 21 arms." On August 15, 1854, the first passenger train steamed out of Howrah station, bound for Hooghly, a distance of 24 miles. As a result, the first section of the East Indian Railway was opened to public traffic, marking the start of railway transport on the subcontinent's eastern side, it added.

