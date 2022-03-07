Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the recipients of the ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ on the eve of Women’s Day 2022. During the interaction, the recipient of the award and India’s first woman Captain of the Merchant Navy, Captain Radhika Menon lauded PM Modi for bringing significant changes for the development of the Maritime field during his Prime Ministerial tenure.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with winners of Nari Shakti Puraskar Awards, on the eve of Women’s Day pic.twitter.com/4Dewpyt4n6 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

Speaking at the event, Capt Menon, who is also the first Indian woman to be accorded IMO (International Maritime Organization Award) for Exceptional Bravery at Sea, shared an experience while lauding the PM Modi-led Union government. She highlighted that during her service, whenever she visits China or Pakistan, people tell her that India’s PM is a stern leader.

"Whenever I go to China, Pak, or a country with which we're not on good terms, they tell me 'You have a very strong leader.' I'm really happy & very proud of it," Radhika Menon said.



#WATCH | At the interaction with PM Narendra Modi, Capt Radhika Menon -first woman captain in Indian Merchant Navy says, "Whenever I go to China, Pak, or a country with which we're not on good terms, they tell me 'You have a very strong leader.' I'm really happy&very proud of it" pic.twitter.com/CvhTFgwsoG — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

Nari Shakti Puraskar

The Ministry of Women and Child Development's 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' recognise remarkable contributions made by women and institutions headlined by them and celebrate women as game changers and drivers of positive change in society.

In total, 28 prizes (14 each for the years 2020 and 2021) will be handed out to 29 individuals in appreciation of their outstanding contributions to the empowerment of women, particularly vulnerable and marginalised women.

The Nari Shakti Puraskar winners for 2020 come from a variety of disciplines, including entrepreneurship, agriculture, innovation, social service, arts and crafts, STEMM, and wildlife conservation, among others. Linguistics, business, agriculture, social work, arts and crafts, Merchant Navy, STEMM, education and literature, disability rights, and others are some professions represented among the winners of the Nari Shakti Puraskar for the year 2021.

International Women’s Day 2022

March 8, marked as International Women’s Day, is a universal event that honours and celebrates women. International Women’s Day is celebrated around the world to commemorate women from all walks of life. The International Women's Day 2022 theme is about gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow that recognises and celebrates women and girls who are highlighting the issue of climate change, are taking the charge and leading.

