India's Foreign Secy Says Cooperation Between UN & League Of Arab States Is Crucial

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived in New York on Tuesday a day before the United Nations Security Council meeting. The Foreign Secretary participate in the meeting on cooperation between the UN and the League of Arab States on Wednesday. During the meeting, Shringla stated that the trade between India and Arab regions through the Indian ocean had flourished for several centuries even before the advent of modern commerce. He also noted that the challenges confronted by the Arab regions today and how we address them will have a 'critical bearing on International peace and security'.

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla said, "Given its strategic location, development in the Arab world have influenced our shared history and they continue to have a profound impact globally. The challenges confronted by the Arab regions today and how we address them will have a critical bearing on International peace and security. India and the Arab world share a civilizational relationship, underpinned by our strong people to people relations and commercial and cultural ties."

"India's relationship with the League of Arab states has been strengthened further in recent years through regular interactions at the highest levels. Today, countries from the Arab world are host to more than nine million Indians and India's wide-ranging partnership with these countries encompasses every aspect of human endeavour- from Agriculture, trade, commerce, education to clean energy, counter-terrorism, new technologies."

Shringla added, "India and the League of Arab States signed an MOU two decades ago for institutionalizing a regular dialogue process to forge a partnership for the future. It led to the creation of the India-league of Arab States forum. The League of Arab States has contributed positively to security and stability in the region. It has played an important role in the areas of mediation, conflict prevention and resolution in the region."

"There must be greater policy synergy between the UN and the League of Arab States. Engagement with the League and its members in post-conflict peace-building through reconstruction and economic development is equally important. Ensuring the stability of countries concerned and the region, and welfare of people, especially women, minorities, should be at forefront of all such efforts."

"The cooperation between the UN and the League of Arab States is of critical importance when it comes to the Middle East peace process. India welcomes the agreements for the normalisation of relations between countries in the region, which will contribute to greater peace and stability in the region."