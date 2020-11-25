India's Former Envoy To UN Syed Akbaruddin Hits Out At Pakistan Over 'Dossier Of Lies'

Pakistan on Tuesday presented a dossier to the United Nations Security Council at its headquarters in New York. The dossier Pakistan alleges contains 'evidence of India's campaign to promote terrorism'. The Pakistani envoy to the UN, Munir Akram met Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and claimed to provide evidence on India's 'active planning' in terrorism. However, India's former permanent representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin has hit out at Pakistan for its lies and hypocrisy.

'Crying Wolf is back...'

India's former permanent representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin has taken a dig at Pakistan for its sham efforts. Akbaruddin has tweeted a video of a wolf and labelled Pakistan as a 'Crying Wolf' for its efforts to attack India at the United Nations. In addition, the video also shows Pakistan's previous attempts to blame India for 'interfering in its internal matters'.

The Crying Wolf is back... pic.twitter.com/OaSJ14EsId — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) November 25, 2020

Pakistan alleges 'Indian terrorism'

Pakistan on Thursday yet again tried to blame India for so-called interference in its matters. Pakistani ambassador Munir Akram met Guterres to share the 'evidence'. The dossiers also laid allegations with evidence regarding India's 'systematic campaign' in Pakistan. In addition, Pakistan has also vowed to 'unmask' 'India's sponsored terror' along the border areas.

#Pakistan has shared with the SG @antonioguterres, a #Dossier containing evidence of India’s systematic campaign to promote terrorism; evidence of India’s active planning, aiding, abetting, financing & execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan #IndianTerrorismExposed pic.twitter.com/tROixNf2HU — Pakistan Mission to the UN, NY 🇵🇰🇺🇳 (@PakistanUN_NY) November 25, 2020

Pakistan will unmask the eco-system of Indian sponsored terrorism of using ungoverned spaces from across our border. Kulbhushan Yadav is just one such example. Pakistan will no longer allow India to play the “victim card”. pic.twitter.com/dXHuzR7pcz — Pakistan Mission to the UN, NY 🇵🇰🇺🇳 (@PakistanUN_NY) November 25, 2020

India hits back at Pakistan

Following Pakistan's move, India in its response has slammed Pakistan. It reminded Pakistan of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden who was killed in the garrison city of Abbottabad. India’s current envoy to the UN, Ambassador T S Tirumurti on Tuesday tweeted that the “dossier of lies presented by Pakistan enjoys zero credibility”.

“Concocting documents and peddling false narratives is not new to Pakistan, host to the world's largest number of UN proscribed terrorists and entities. Remember Abbottabad!” he said.

