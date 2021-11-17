India's Fully Inoculated Tally Surpasses Partially Vaccinated Ones For First Time

In a major success to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, India on Tuesday night surpassed the number of fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated. According to data from the CoWIN dashboard as of Tuesday night, 755.4 million people received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, 380.7 million people are fully vaccinated (have received both shots) and another 374.7 million have received only one shot. When seen alongside India’s estimated population of 940 million adults, which further meant that 40.3% of the country’s adults have been fully vaccinated while another 40.2% have been given a single jab so far.

India's COVID-19 vaccination tally:

In the latest tally, the country reported 10,351 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the case rate to the lowest in 274 days. Thus far, the country has reported nearly 34.5 million Covid-19 cases and 464,213 deaths from the virus. On Tuesday, India also crossed 113.61Crore(113,61,68,939) vaccination coverage, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chairs meeting on COVID-19 vaccination

The mentioned development came on the same day when Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with non-governmental organisations, civil society groups and development partners to discuss ways to take the COVID vaccination campaign across the length and breadth of the country.

"Interacted with NGOs & CSOs of the country. Discussed how an enhanced partnership between Govt & these organisations will strengthen our #HarGharDastak vaccination campaign. Our Govt seeks support of the organisations to take our campaign to every nook and corner of the country," Mandaviya tweeted after the meeting.

India permits meals and magazines on domestic flights

The restriction of meals and magazines on domestic flights due to COVID-19 was removed on Tuesday, November 16 by the Ministry of Civil Aviation as the nation witnessed a significant drop in COVID cases and with proper implementation of COVID protocols. The Ministry had on April 15 this year barred aircraft carriers from serving meals on flights, which maintained a travel duration of less than two hours, owing to COVID constraints.

“The airlines operating flights on domestic sectors may provide meal services onboard, without restriction on duration of the flight,” as per the Ministry statement.