India’s Future Light Tank Now Under Make-1 Category; A Shift From Strategic Partnership

India's defence capabilities are set to receive a significant boost as the country takes the decisive step towards developing its next-generation Main Battle Tank, with "Approval in Principle" now under the Make-I category, according to the department of defence production. Plans are underway for the production of 590 Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCV) and 1657 powerful 1200-1500 hp engines. Previously, the development and acquisition of these light tanks, also known as FRCVs, were meant to fall within the scope of Strategic Partnership (SP).

Equipped with cutting-edge AI technology and boasting a crew of four, this 55-ton marvel aims to replace the T72 Ajeya MBT, ushering in a new era of indigenous military might.

About the FCRV: India's future light tank

The Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) is a testament to India's commitment to advancing its defence capabilities and achieving self-reliance in military technology. With a combat weight not exceeding 55 plus 5% tons, the FRCV strikes a balance between mobility and firepower, ensuring its effectiveness in various operational scenarios. Its transportability is also a key advantage, as it can be easily deployed via multiple modes of transportation, including aircraft, ships, rail, and road infrastructure.

At the heart of the FRCV lies its formidable firepower and lethality. Equipped with a minimum 120mm main gun, the FRCV can engage targets with precision and effectiveness. Whether in static or dynamic modes, day or night, the FRCV's main gun can unleash various types of ammunition, including armour-piercing fin-stabilised discarding sabot (APFSDS), high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT), high-explosive (HE), and missiles. This versatility ensures that the FRCV is a formidable force against both armoured vehicles and helicopters.

Protection and survivability are paramount in modern warfare, and the FRCV incorporates advanced systems to safeguard its crew. With a combination of active and passive protection systems, the FRCV can mitigate risks from various threats. Its active protection system provides 360-degree protection, including top-attack protection and countermeasures against incoming projectiles. Passive protection measures, such as modular armour options and spall liners, further enhance crew safety. With its robust protection capabilities, the FRCV ensures that its crew can operate in hostile environments with confidence.

Situational awareness and battlefield management are critical for effective military operations, and the FRCV is designed with these factors in mind. Its fully digitised architecture enables seamless target engagements and facilitates human-machine teaming. The integration of a fire control system, automatic target detection and tracking, and compatibility with a Battlefield Management System (BMS) and Identification of Friend or Foe (IFF) capabilities ensure effective coordination and a common operational picture. This situational awareness gives the FRCV a significant advantage in complex and rapidly evolving battlefields.

The power pack and mobility of the FRCV contribute to its operational agility and adaptability. Equipped with a minimum 1500 HP engine, the FRCV delivers robust power and performance. Its transmission system incorporates automatic or continuous variable transmission with mechanical redundancy, ensuring seamless power transfer and manoeuvrability across various terrains. With a nominal ground pressure not exceeding 0.90 kg/cm², the FRCV minimises its footprint and can operate effectively in challenging environments, including cross-country and desert terrains.

Effective communication and connectivity are vital for modern warfare, and the FRCV is equipped with state-of-the-art systems in this regard. Its software-defined radio system enables secure and reliable communication within the vehicle and with external entities. Hands-free internal communication for the crew ensures efficient coordination during operations. The FRCV's network-enabled capabilities allow for integration with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), loitering munitions, attack helicopters, and aircraft, enabling seamless collaboration and sharing of vital information.

The FRCV-AFV represents a significant leap forward for India's defence capabilities. With its cutting-edge technology, advanced firepower, enhanced protection, situational awareness, and exceptional mobility, the FRCV is poised to redefine armoured warfare. This indigenously developed combat vehicle is a testament to India's technological prowess and its commitment to self-reliance in defence.

The development and production of the FRCV also highlight India's dedication to strengthening its domestic defence industry. With the "Make in India" initiative driving the project, it is expected to generate employment opportunities and foster technological advancements within the country.

The FRCV program represents a significant step towards reducing dependence on imports and building a robust indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.

In addition,the FRCV's modular design and integration capabilities offer flexibility and adaptability. Its basic configuration allows for the attachment, detachment, and reconfiguration of components, facilitating ease of maintenance and repairs. This modularity ensures that the FRCV can be quickly serviced and ready for operations, minimising downtime and maximising its availability on the battlefield.

The inclusion of an Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) capable of running all subsystems of the tank for a minimum of six hours enhances the vehicle's operational endurance. This feature enables the FRCV to sustain extended missions, providing continuous support to ground forces without compromising its performance or mobility.

Cold start capability is another critical aspect of the FRCV, ensuring reliable engine operation in extreme temperature ranges and adverse environmental conditions. The main engine and APU engine are designed to function seamlessly, even in harsh cold climates, ensuring the vehicle's readiness for immediate deployment.

Ammunition loading and stowage are optimized for efficiency and safety. The FRCV incorporates an auto-loading system capable of holding a minimum of 16 rounds, ensuring rapid and accurate firing capabilities. Additionally, the ammunition is stored in easily accessible containerized compartments with safety measures such as Blow-Off Panels, further enhancing crew safety during combat operations.

The FRCV's gun control system features an All-Electric-Drive system in both the horizontal and vertical planes, enabling precise and swift traversing and elevating mechanisms. This advanced system, coupled with manual backup operation, ensures reliable and responsive gun control, allowing the crew to engage targets with exceptional accuracy and speed.

Vetronics, a vital aspect of modern combat vehicles, is integrated into the FRCV. The Condition Based Monitoring System provides real-time health monitoring of the platform, enabling proactive maintenance and minimizing the risk of mechanical failures during operations. This proactive approach ensures the FRCV's optimal performance and reduces downtime.

The FRCV's environment control unit ensures a comfortable operating environment for the crew, mitigating the effects of extreme temperatures and providing a suitable atmosphere for extended missions. This feature contributes to the crew's overall effectiveness and well-being, allowing them to maintain high levels of situational awareness and focus on mission objectives.

As India prepares to deploy the FRCV on the battlefield, the nation's defence capabilities are set to receive a substantial boost. With its integration of advanced technologies, formidable firepower, enhanced protection, and seamless connectivity, the FRCV represents a paradigm shift in armoured warfare. This indigenously developed combat vehicle showcases India's commitment to self-reliance, technological innovation, and the pursuit of excellence in the defence sector. The FRCV stands as a symbol of India's readiness to tackle emerging security challenges and protect its national interests with unmatched prowess on the modern battlefield.