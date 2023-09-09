India's G20 A Symbol Of Inclusion, Showcases Country's Diversity

As India is hosting the G20 Summit, or Group of 20, for the first time, the central government is working towards making this summit 'a people's G20'. In efforts to take the G20 Summit to the people of India and make it action-oriented, Centre has invited the youth of the country, including students, to participate in the key event being held under India’s presidency.

In order to bring G20 to the people, the government invited all Indians from all walks of life, including students, youth, women, private sector, academia and civil society to give their valuable suggestions, inputs, opinions and views on the event.

School children participating in the G20 Summit being held under India's presidency. (Credit: https://www.g20.org/)

A democratised and public participation was ensured in all programs of G20 Summit. Working on the lines of its there -- “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future” -- the government focussed on bringing the countrymen together to make the G20 Summit 2023 a grand success. Interestingly, all the world leaders were welcomed by school children.

In fact, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is on his first visit to India since becoming the UK PM, met the students and staff at the British Council in Delhi soon after he arrived in Delhi. Calling the young children as "the world leaders of tomorrow", Sunak said that these little children are "a living bridge between the UK and India".

UK PM Rishi Sunak meets children in Delhi. (Credit: Twitter/@RishiSunak)

World leaders welcomed by India's diverse culture

The World leaders were greeted with colourful and vibrant scenes as they landed in Delhi for the G20 summit. Folk and classical dances were performed at the airport to make the leaders understand the rich and traditional culture of the country.

"I am confident that our guests will enjoy the warmth of the Indian hospitality," PM Modi said. "India also places great emphasis on a human-centric way of furthering progress. It is important to emulate Gandhi Ji’s mission of serving the underprivileged, the very last person in the queue."

Thought behind Bharat Mandapam as G20 venue

Revealing the reason behind the selection of the Bharat Mandapam as the venue for the G20 Summit instead of Lutyens' Delhi for the grand summit, Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar said that the convention centre is inspired by Indian traditions and represents different parts of the country.

Crafts Market in Bharat Mandapam.

The venue of this high level event will also encompass a variety of shops set up by local artisans from across the country, displaying their handmade products, in line with Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Make In India’ initiative.