India's G20 Presidency bringing developed nations on one table, says EAM Jaishankar

Ahead of the upcoming prestigious G20 Summit, the Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday emphasised the north-south divide and east-west polarization and said that India's vision is to become the voice of the global south. He added that no other G20 presidency other than India has made an effort to get together the developing countries who are not on the table.

"The world is waiting," said the union minister while affirming that the expectations of the world are very high in terms of what the G20 is able to produce and produce in terms of meeting the challenges of the world.

"There is a very sharp north-south divide. There is an even sharper east-west polarization. So how do you bring people together? How do you find common ground? How do you make everybody understand that we all have a bigger responsibility and therefore please, can we kind of get our act together here and do what is right by the world," he added.

G20 Summit 2023: India bridging global gap

When asked if the Global South countries see India as a credible voice, the union minister said, "There have been G20 Summits before, no other G20 presidency has made an effort to get together the developing countries who are not on the table and say--please come, sit with us, tell us what are your concerns and we will distil those concerns and place them before the G20."

He added that India has taken the trouble to bring all the developing countries under one shelter to discuss global issues affecting mankind. "Outside the G20, India has a reputation for being a very constructive player. Someone who bridges, divides, who kind of somewhere helps to fix problems. So, there is a lot of goodwill that we have."

Expressing his confidence, Jaishankar said that every one of the G20 countries coming to Delhi to attend the summit will understand the responsibility that they bear and will understand today that the other 180 countries of the world are looking to them to set directions and that they cannot afford to fail them.

All about G20 Summit 2023

The Group of Twenty (G20), a premier forum for international economic cooperation, was founded in 1999 after the Asian Financial Crisis as a stage for finance ministers and central bank heads to discuss financial issues. In 2023, India holds the presidency for the prestigious global summit, which is scheduled between September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. The theme of this year's G20 is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.'