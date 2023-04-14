India’s G20 Presidency Has Garnered Attention In Key Areas: FM Sitharaman In US

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, pointing to how India’s G20 presidency has garnered attention in key areas, stated that the ‘third pillar' will now have to be sustainable goals and other climate-related objectives, climate funding, and so forth.

“India's presidency has drawn attention to the need to take these factors into account while still being consistent with World Bank goals and not just balancing them,” she stated while speaking at a press briefing in Washington on Thursday, March 13.

Sitharaman also highlighted the post-pandemic development requirements and laid emphasis on how the focus should lie on them, solely.

“Not just development funding for low-income countries, post-pandemic development requirements are becoming a lot more focussed. We’re also highlighting core 2 things for World Bank – extreme poverty alleviation and bringing prosperity post it,” Sitharaman said.

Speaking about development initiatives, the Union Finance Minister added that both middle-income and low-income nations needed them because there are still some underdeveloped regions in each of these countries.

“Even among middle-income countries, there are pockets of underdeveloped areas that desperately need funds for development. So, it is not just development funding for low-income countries, now particularly post-pandemic. Development requirements are becoming a lot more focused on areas specific and also those communities which have been affected because of the pandemic itself,” said Sitharaman.

Negotiations on debt structuring well concluded

According to the Union Minister, there is a lot of hard work being done on debt structuring, and the negotiations have ended well.

“All stakeholders in debt-related, distress-related matters were there. Private participants were also there. Affected countries were also present. This discussion seems to have gone on a very positive note,” she said.

FM on crypto-assets

The Union Finance Minister noted that there is a growing understanding among G20 members for any action on crypto-assets to be global.

“I’m glad to say that there is a greater acceptance among all G20 members that any action on crypto assets will have to be global…….they agree that it’s not going to be possible to have independent stand-alone country dealing with crypto assets,” Finance Minister Sitharaman stated.

Day 1 of the second G20 FMCBG

Session 1 on the global economy and international financial architecture took place in Washington on Thursday (local time) as part of the Spring Meetings 2023 of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB). This session was held as part of Day 1 of the second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting, which India is hosting.

The FMCBG meeting also covered the main threats to the Global Economic Outlook and looked at potential areas for policy coordination on urgent global concerns.

(With agency inputs)