India's G20 Presidency Highlights Commitment To 'climate Change' And Sustainable Finance

With India poised to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10, the nation's commitment to global harmony and green finance is likely to take center stage in front of the delegates who will be present in the capital during the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes, "Ambitions for climate action must be matched with actions on climate finance and the transfer of technology."

The Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) has been activated with an aim similar to that of the PM's own, in order to mobilise sustainable finance for global growth, stability, and the transition to greener, more inclusive societies and economies. This group is tasked with identifying institutional and market barriers, ultimately aligning the international financial system with the objectives of the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement.

The journey began in 2016 with the Green Finance Study Group, which focused on overcoming barriers to green finance and enhancing private capital flow into sustainable investments. Over the years, the group's scope expanded to encompass various aspects of sustainable development. In 2021, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors officially reestablished and upgraded it to the "G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group."

India's G20 Presidency has witnessed two meetings of the group, in Guwahati and Udaipur. The latter, held in March, brought together over 90 delegates from G20 member countries and international organisations for extensive discussions. The meeting revisited key takeaways, focusing on three priority areas:

Mobilizing resources for climate finance.

Enabling finance for the Sustainable Development Goals.

Bolstering the ecosystem for sustainable development financing.

In his editorial, PM Modi underlined the need for complementary pursuits in climate action. He stated, "We believe there is a need to move away from a purely restrictive attitude of what should not be done, to a more constructive attitude focusing on what can be done to fight climate change." He further highlighted initiatives like the Chennai HLPs for a Sustainable and Resilient Blue Economy and the Global Biofuels Alliance, illustrating India's commitment to sustainable and resilient global development.

This historic G20 Summit, under India’s presidency, is set to bring together a diverse array of global leaders and delegates. Extensive preparations and arrangements reflect India’s intention to showcase its soft power and modern face to the world. As Brazil is slated to assume the G20 presidency in the coming years, India’s tenure stands as a crucial moment for shaping the global agenda on sustainable finance and environmental resilience.

