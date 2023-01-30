India's G20 Presidency: Two-day Science-20 Inception Meeting To Begin In Puducherry Today

The Science-20 (S20) Inception Meeting, which is being held as part of India's year-long G20 presidency, will begin in Puducherry on Monday with Indian National Science Academy (INSA) President Dr Ashutosh Sharma as the country's chair of the deliberations, an official release said.

Indonesia and Brazil are the Troika members along with India, the host nation. The two-day meeting to be held on Monday and Tuesday will focus on scientific and technology aspects that would help the growth of nations. The theme of the meeting is "disruptive science for innovative and sustainable development".

Fifteen foreign delegates from 11 G20 countries -- Australia, Brazil, China, European Union, France, India, Republic of Korea, Turkey, Russia, United Kingdom and United States of America -- are participating in the meeting, the release said.

About 50 delegates and special invitees from various research and academic institutions across India are also participating in the deliberations.

"Disruptive approach is not in negative sense but brings new ideas. It is exponential science providing high rate of change. Science and technology are going to be main ingredients in solving the problems faced today and also in the future," it said.

India as President of G20 will aspire to make the grouping "truly inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action oriented" as exhorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the release said.

"The goal of the S20 inception meeting is to set the overarching agenda - universal holistic health, adoption of clean energy for a greener future and connecting science and technology to society and culture - for the rest of their meetings so that detailed inputs will be provided by the scientific academies of the G20 member states," the release said.

"The S20 inception meeting would promote and encourage fruitful scientific dialogue among the G20 member nations providing constructive solutions for problems such as climate change, healthcare and making science an integral part of society and culture," it further said.

The agenda for the discussions in the meeting is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

All the delegates will visit the Auroville International Township, located in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday before leaving Puducherry.

