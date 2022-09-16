India's GDP To US' Key Tech Sharing: Top Quotes By Rajnath Singh At Republic Bharat Summit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who attended the long-awaited Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan in the national capital on Friday, said the main motto of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is to bring the nation to the top position in the next 25 years. The grand conclave is due to be attended by several dignitaries and the most influential voices of the country which is currently underway in a hotel in New Delhi. While speaking at the Republic Media Summit, Singh acknowledged when India got its freedom in 1947, it was a poor country and highlighted how the country deteriorated economically after 1960. However, he hailed the current position and mentioned India has now surpassed the UK and is one of the top 5 economies in the world.

"Working on the Nation First policy, India can become a developed nation. When we got Independence, India was poor. We can't deny this reality. It was poor. That's why it took time for it to move on the path of development. In 1950, the Indian economy was the 6th economy in the world. In 1960, we slipped to the 8th spot. In 1970, we slipped to the 9th spot. In 1980, it exited the list of top 10 economies," he said.

Here are all the important quotes of the Defence Minister that were boosted by him during the Republic Bharat Summit:

"Today, I can say with full confidence that if our government gives 100 paise, the entire 100 paise reaches the pockets of the poor. I can't claim that we have completely eradicated corruption. But we have taken steps to minimize it. It is my belief that corruption can't be minimized by giving speeches but by bringing about a change in the system," Rajnath Singh affirmed.

"Atmanirbhar Bharat can provide hope for the entire world. The world's manufacturing hub can not be just one country. Now MNCs are looking to move to countries like India. Over the last 8 years, we have worked hard to make every person a stakeholder in the nation's growth."

"We are not Baahubali. And if we wanted to be Baahubali, we wouldn’t become Baahubali for our benefit, we would become Baahubali for the entire world’s benefit."

"This media group (Republic Media Network) has managed to reach the people and it is a matter of pride for the group. As far as the theme is concerned (Nation First), it is very important, there are no two ways about it"

"Since Narendra Modi became PM, the economic growth has picked up. This government has worked to create an environment for economic growth. India is now in top 5 economies of the world. The economy has been made dynamic and structural reforms have been introduced by the Modi govt. Over the last 8 years we have worked hard to make every person a stakeholder in the Nation's growth. Jan, Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile - these 4 factors have pushed growth in the country"

"The way Atal ji began work of developing infrastructure... It was a historic development in an independent India."

"Before, out of every Rs 1 given as benefit, beneficiary used to get 15 paise. Now, if Rs 1 rupee is given, beneficiary gets Rs 1. Rajiv Gandhi would have been happy with this had he been here today.

Earlier, only the rich could take flights. But now, everyone can travel via air. Metro rail is now in smaller cities too. The govt is working to develop world class infrastructure quickly."

"India was at 147th position on Ease of Doing Business Index, but now, we are at the 63rd spot. The govt is also making attempts to improve Ease of Living. During COVID-19, more than 80 crore people were provided food security. This has never happened in the history of India, or the world. Till the weakest in the economic spectrum, the poorest of the poor, aren't uplifted, India cannot transform."

"Inflation has risen in India but it has not been allowed to get out of control. Today, even developed countries around the world are facing record-high inflation. Whereas, inflation in India, although high, is not uncontrollable. Today foreign investors are running towards India. When world was seeing a downturn, Indian economy had hope."

"The IMF predicted India’s GDP growth rate for FY 2022-23 at 8%. Our GDP will grow at 13.6%, which is unprecedented. To fulfill India's needs, we should not rely on other countries. Our PM wants us to be self-reliant. As Raksha Mantri I can justify how Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be a gamechanger. Many foreign countries are interested in investing. US Defence Secretary has agreed to the tech transfer of a key technology, I can't reveal now. There are 310 items that we have listed down, that will be Made In India and won’t be imported at any cost. There are more than 3,500 items that are going to be Indianised."

Atmanirbhar Bharat can provide hope for the entire world. The world's manufacturing hub can not be just one country. Now MNCs are looking to move to countries like India. Apple is going to manufacture its products in India. There are opportunities in open space and technology. Aatmanirbhar Bharat is opening new opportunities."

Earlier, no one used to listen to India. Today when we speak, the entire world opens their ears and listens to us. Today, India is not a weak nation. We will uphold our integrity, unity and sovereignty.

