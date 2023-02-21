India’s Global Standing 'clearly Very Much Higher & Quite Strong': Jaishankar

India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, on Tuesday, underscored that India’s “global standing” is “clearly very much higher and quite strong,” as the foreign policies drafted by the ruling administration have worked to demonstrate India as the “exceptional” power on the international stage.

Speaking at the ANl’s Tuesday’s podcast as a guest on February 21, India’s EAM put the spotlight on Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s foreign policy over nine years. “If you look at the last eight, or nine years of India’s Foreign policy, you’ll see how far we’ve come," said S Jaishankar. India has led concrete initiatives on the global front, and held high-profile meetings related to diverse geopolitical issues, and strengthened global alliances, assuming a more multilateral approach under the ruling administration.

During his remarks at the Asia Society Policy Institute, Jaishankar had laid out the tenets of India’s Foreign Policy, citing the global formats that India is a part of, such as QUAD, that make up for Asia’s “lack [of] an agreed architecture” and goes as far as meeting the “challenges beyond the remit of [the ASEAN’s] institutions and platforms.” India’s External Affairs Minister focused broadly on the country’s worldview based on multipolarity and, as is the case during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, on “neutrality” maintaining a balance of bilateral ties with its global partners and allies.

EAM hails India's global missions: Operation Ganga, Operation Dost, COVID vaccine donations

Speaking on Tuesday’s podcast, India’s EAM outlined that the ruling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government dispatched vaccines, even “helping neighbours” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jaishankar outlined the operational success of two of India’s most touted international missions—Operation Ganga, launched during Russia’s onslaught on neighbouring Ukraine; and Operation Dost, India’s search and rescue mission in Turkey and neighbouring Syria after deadly twin earthquakes of magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 magnitudes, the largest in over 80 years, caused widespread damage and claimed more than 47,000 lives.

More than 16 flights—involving Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet— were flown within 24 hours into the conflict zone, including Indian military aircraft IAF's C-17, to evacuate Indians from the war-hit Ukraine. The mission was a display of rare diplomacy between India, Russia and Ukraine. India’s Joint Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs had urged Ukraine and Russia, to declare a ceasefire for the safe evacuation of Indians, which was later announced by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

“We will continue Operation Ganga till the last person gets evacuated,” India’s MEA had declared, ultimately, the operation became a huge success as Indian planes, the only ones on the globe to fly rare sorties into the war zone, brought every Indian home, safe.

India’s swift response in sending humanitarian aid and dispatching NDRF rescue teams to the earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria attracted the attention of the whole world, and loud applause from the Turkish citizens. “Wherever there is a disaster in the world, India is found ready as a first responder,” Prime Minister Modi said, adding that India has to “strengthen our identity” globally.