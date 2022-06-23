India's GSAT-24 (Geosynchronous Satellite) built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), was successfully launched by French company Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana (South America) on Thursday. Notably, this is a significant development as it was the first "demand-driven" communication satellite mission undertaken by NSIL post space sector reforms.

The GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite weighing 4180 kg with pan-India coverage for meeting DTH (direct-to-home) broadcasting application needs, was launched on-board Ariane-V VA257 flight from the Guiana Space Centre, Europe's spaceport in Kourou. It is significant to mention that NSIL, a Government of India company under the Department of Space, which has taken its first commercial satellite launch mission has leased the entire satellite capacity to Tata Play.

India's first demand-driven satellite mission built by ISRO for NSIL launched

"GSAT-24 is a Ku-band 4-ton class communications satellite built by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) that will provide high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services across India. It will be the first “Demand-Driven” communications satellite mission undertaken by NSIL," Arianespace said in its press release. Along with GSAT-24, the French company also launched MEASAT-3d, a Malayasian communication satellite. It is pertinent to mention that both of the satellites launched by Arianespace are geosynchronous satellites. A geosynchronous satellite is a satellite in a geosynchronous orbit, having an orbital period equal to the Earth's rotational period i.e. 24 hours.

With the launch of GSAT-24, NSIL now owns and operates a fleet of 11 Geo-satellites in space orbit. Notably, as a part of "space reforms" announced by the Government of India in June 2020, NSIL got the mandate to take operational satellite missions on a "demand-driven" model wherein the firm has the responsibility to build, launch, own and operate satellites and provide services to the customers.