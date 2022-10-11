India's High Commissioner Meets UK Labour Party Leader Starmer, Holds 'productive' Talks

On Monday, the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami met with Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and had a "productive talk" about all aspects of India and the UK's strategic alliance. Their meeting concentrated on the necessity of preserving people-to-people ties, especially through regular dialogue. Taking to Twitter, the Indian High Commission in the UK stated, “HC @VDoraiswami met @UKLabour party leader @Keir_Starmer for a productive talk on all aspects of the India-UK strategic partnership.”

Furthermore, High Commissioner Doraiswami expressed his appreciation for the Labour leader's interest in maintaining the long-standing friendship between the two nations. He said in a tweet, “An excellent meeting with Sir @Keir_Starmer. Appreciate his interest in sustaining the historic friendship between India and the UK.”

This meeting came just a few days after the Labour Convention of Indian Organisations (LCIO) was convened which took place last month, to bridge the gap between British Indians and the Labour Party, ANI reported.

LCIO was organised to bridge the gap between British Indians and the Labour Party

Highlighting its intention, the party stated that it wishes to promote inclusive sustainable growth for both nations in order to close the gap between the Labour Party, British Indians, as well as India. The party wants to strengthen ties with India as a "partner and critical friend" and engage with it on problems that affect British Indians.

The recently restored LCIO (Labour Convention of Indian Organisations) was formally inaugurated during the India-focused event, according to iGlobal news. It is pertinent to mention that to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence, the LCIO announced its revival on Independence Day in the month of August.

In addition to this, Keir Starmer remarked on the sidelines of the party conference, “I welcome the re-establishment of the Labour Convention of Indian Organisations. The timing is poignant as people worldwide celebrate 75 years of Indian independence.”

According to the ANI report, Starmer said, “I’m proud of Labour’s work with the Indian diaspora in the UK, particularly in strengthening ties between the UK and India.” He further added that British Indians have a significant impact on their politics, culture, and economics. He even claimed that he looks forward to collaborating with the LCIO on their "mission to form the next Labour government.”

Notably, after a perceived gap with the Indian diaspora for several years under the previous Labour leadership, this outreach was initiated.

