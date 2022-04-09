India's High Commissioner To Sri Lanka Assures Help To Debt-ridden Island Nation In Future

Earlier today, April 8, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka hosted an Iftaar dinner in Colombo where Sri Lanka's finance minister Ali Sabry and religious leaders were invited as prominent guests. It is pertinent to mention that Sri Lanka's economic crisis has become a major talking point with the island nation struggling to stabilise its economy which is currently on a free fall. The debt crisis has led to the high increase in rates of basic commodities in the country and has resulted in a countrywide protest.

High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay spoke about the ongoing Sri Lanka crisis at the dinner meeting wherein he assured that India will stand by their neighbours, Sri Lanka, during this crisis. Baglay said, "India will continue to extend her hand of friendship to the people of Sri Lanka today, tomorrow and in the days to come, like how our ancestors have done in the past."

India will continue to extend her hand of friendship to the people of Sri Lanka today, tomorrow and in the days to come, like how our ancestors have done in the past: India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay in Colombo pic.twitter.com/thlqF8O78y — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

India sends humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka

On April 8, Indian High Commissioner officer Baglay mentioned that the Indian government has provided aid worth Rs 18,500 crore to the island nation. He further added that the Indian government has also sent a rice consignment to Sri Lanka and will also be investing in infrastructure projects in the country in future. The senior diplomat also refuted claims that Indian Army personnel have been deployed in Sri Lanka. "Such rumour is floating around since April 1. We also released a press release regarding this and clarified that it is a baseless claim," Baglay stated. Furthermore, he also stated that India will continue to help its neighbouring country and it's up to Sri Lanka to decide about its ties and relations with other countries.

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis

It is worth noting that the Sri Lankan government is struggling to fulfil the basic needs of its population of 22 million in the midst of an unparalleled economic crisis brought on by financial mismanagement and ill-timed tax cuts. Food, fuel, power, and gas shortages have occurred as a result of the island nation's foreign exchange imbalance. Following this, the country has requested for economic aid from friendly countries. Sri Lanka also received a total of 40,000 Metric tonnes of various types of fuel from India on April 2.

