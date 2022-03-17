Last Updated:

'India's Largest': Republic Media Network Channels Make History As BARC Ratings Return

Republic Media is India's No. 1 network after BARC ratings of its 3 news channels were announced. Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami gave a smashing message. WATCH

Written By
Joel Kurian

Image: Republic World


Republic Media Network had got vindicated after the arrest of Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze and the probe against former Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who had led the campaign against the network in the TRP case. The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) had suspended the TRP ratings amid the controversy that emerged in October 2020. As the ratings agency resumed its ratings following the row, there was another vindication for Republic Media Network. 

The network has emerged as the biggest news network in the country. All the three channels of the network, Republic TV, Republic Bharat and Republic Bangla have been rated No. 1 in their respective categories. The network not just emerged victorious, but beat all its competitors by a thumping margin.

Republic TV No.1 new channel

Republic Media Network rated No. 1 in the country, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami reacts

Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami exulted in gratitude to the nation for making the network No. 1 in the country.

"Republic Bharat has beaten Aaj Tak with its coverage on Ukraine and elections with a record-breaking viewership. A big round of applause to Republic Bharat. It's a very big victory," Arnab said.

To the rival network, he said, "Tak, why have you lost? Just accept it. Your people are on the board of BARC, how will you question the ratings now?"

Highlighting the performance of the newly launched Republic Bangla channel, Arnab said, "Republic Bangla has got 230 per cent viewership of that of Zee 24 Ghanta."

Republic is nation's No. 1 news network: Arnab Goswami

In a strong message, Arnab Goswami added, "What has happened after today? What has Republic Media Network become? I want to tell you what we've become."

"If you take the viewership of all the three channels together, Republic, Bharat and Republic Bangla, then I am proud to say that as per BARC, Republic is the largest news network in India today. Unquestioned across all the states of India, all demographies and every age, across every section of the population, every gender, every region," the Editor-in-Chief said. 

"All the difficulties, all conspiracies, people did whatever they could, but the truth can never be tamed. Republic Media is the strongest news network in the country. Thank you to my team and Thank you to the viewers," he concluded his message.

