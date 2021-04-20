India's Leading Medical Practitioners Answer FAQs On COVID-19 Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases

In these tough COVID times, a lot of people are panicking with a lot of questions looming in the minds and seeking appropriate consultation if tomorrow they or anybody close to them falls prey to this deadly infection. Republic Media Network posed some of the most common questions on COVID-19 to India's leading medical practitioners- Director of AIIMS Bhatinda Dr DK Singh, Director of AIIMS Raipur Dr Nitin Nagarkar, President of AIIMS Mangalgiri Dr TS Ravikumar and an Assistant Professor at Medical University of South Carolin Dr Krutika have answered the queries.

Questions and Answers

1. What is different about the present COVID-19 strain as compared to the previous one? Director of AIIMS Raipur Dr Nitin Nagarkar answers-

A virus is bound to mutate, and so it did. The mutated virus is spreading very rapidly, with members from the same family complaining of the infection, and that has led to an acute rise in cases in a shorter period of time in this wave, as against the previous wave which took months. Also, in this strain, unlike the previous wave, the younger age group is also coming to us with respiratory distress and are testing positive for the virus, but the overall management is the same.

2. What to look out for in COVID positive reports? Director of AIIMS Bhatinda Dr DK Singh answers-

If you are looking at the RT-PCR report of the patient, you need to look for the CT value and if you are looking at the scan you, look at the CT ratio.

3. What should you do if you are COVID positive, what do you monitor? President of AIIMS Mangalgiri Dr TS Ravikumar answers-

You can check your temperature and then check your lung function by either looking at your oxygen saturation with an oximeter or by tracking your rate of breathing. If your rate of breathing is less than 24 per minute then you are fine.

4. What to look out for in your Chest X-ray if you test positive? Director of AIIMS Raipur Dr Nitin Nagarkar answers-

The chest X-ray is not supposed to be done in isolation but with other tests, like RT-PCR and antigen tests. The medical experts will telll you when it is to be done, and the reports are best to be left at their discretion.

5. When is Remdesivir required and who cannot use it? Director of AIIMS Bhatinda Dr DK Singh answers-

Remdesivir is not a bullet magic drug. It helps but in many setups it has shown that it does not reduce the mortality but every doctor is prescribing it and that is why there is a mad rush. Our role is to make sure that the people do not run for the Remdesivir, there are other drugs available in the market as well.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.