'India's Legitimate Energy Transactions Cannot Be Politicised': Centre

On Wednesday, India asserted that its energy purchases from Russia amid the Ukraine war remain ‘minuscule’ in comparison to its total consumption. The legitimate energy transactions cannot be politicised as energy export from Russia are yet to be sanctioned, India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas added.

In the recent weeks, the world’s third-biggest oil-consuming and importing nation has snapped few cargoes available from Russia at deep discounts as part of its plans to diversify its import basket. These purchases have been commented upon.

“India’s legitimate energy transactions cannot be politicised. Energy flows are yet to be sanctioned,” the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

It went on to state that the reports “make conjectures and try to sensationalise routine purchase of crude oil by Indian oil companies from Russia” and this is a part of “a pre-meditated attempt to further destabilise an already fragile global oil market.”

"India’s energy needs are enormous with daily consumption of around 5 million barrels and a refining capacity of 250 million tonnes per annum,” it informed, adding, “For energy security and to fulfil its objective of providing energy justice to each of its citizens, Indian energy companies buy from all major oil producers in the world.”

However, it did not quantify the purchases made from Russia.

India's top 10 import destinations are mostly from West Asia. In the recent past, the USA has become a major crude oil source for India, supplying almost USD 13 billion worth of energy imports, with almost 7.3% of market share of crude oil imports. The statement further stated that India has been constrained to pay ever-increasing prices charged by certain oil suppliers, which is leading India to diversify its sources of procurement.

Meanwhile, energy demand in India remains inelastic. The Government has ensured access to affordable energy to Indian citizens despite challenging times. Many countries in the immediate neighbourhood at the current price levels are facing severe fuel shortages and chaos due to high fuel inflation.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: Pixabay)