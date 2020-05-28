7 Statistics That Show How India's Lockdown Has Helped The Country's Battle Against Covid

Four days away from the end of Lockdown 4.0, here are a few indicators according to the government which show how the lockdown has helped the country in the battle against the Coronavirus.

Benefits of lockdown

Doubling rate has increased: On 24 May, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said “Lockdown and all its guidelines have acted as a potent social vaccine” to increase the doubling rate in India from 3.4 days before the lockdown to above 13 days

Recovery rate has increased: On 26 May, the Health Ministry said that India has recorded among the highest recovery rates in so far, of 41.6%

Lower cases per population: On 26 May, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that India has reported only 10.7 cases per lakh population while the global average is 69.9 cases per lakh population. Countries like United States, Belgium and Spain have all recorded over 400 deaths per lakh population

Lowest deaths per population: India has reported only 0.3 deaths per lakh population while the global average is 4.4 deaths per lakh population. In comparison, the United States has recorded 29.3 deaths per lakh population, Germany has recorded 10 deaths per lakh population, Canada has recorded 17.2 deaths per lakh

Slowest to hit 1 lakh cases: India reached the 1 lakh mark in 64 days which is much slower when compared to countries like US, UK, Italy, Spain, France and Germany

Lowest mortality rates: India with the world’s second-largest population of 1.3 billion has already reduced the mortality rate from 3.3% to 2.87% which is lower than the world average of 6.65%

Helped avert over 50k Deaths: A joint study by the ministry of statistics and the Indian Statistical Institute released on May 23 reportedly showed that lockdown has helped avert 54,000 deaths and 20 lakh cases in India

