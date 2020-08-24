India's Longest 'Over River Ropeway' Now Operational In Assam

The Guwahati-North Guwahati Ropeway, connecting the northern and southern banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati is now operational. Inaugurated on Monday, this ropeway is now the longest ropeway in India, over a river.

Considered as an engineering feat, for the challenges involved in the construction, the project has been completed at a cost of Rs 56 crore. The project took almost 10 years to complete as on the midway it got stuck because of some technical reasons involving an Archaeology Survey of India site.

Claimed to be one of the safest ropeways in India, the Guwahati-North Guwahati Ropeway is a bi-cable ropeway, also equipped with two rescue cars, one in the north bank and another in the south.

'Once in a lifetime experience'

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Aditya Chamaria, Joint Managing Director of Damodar Ropeways and Infra Ltd, who joined hands with GL Constructions to complete the project, said, "This is one of the most unique projects in the entire country. The spectacular view of the Brahmaputra that you get from the ropeway car, is going to give people a once in a lifetime experience."

Explaining the safety measures, he said, "All the safety measures have been taken care of. The cars are Swiss made and there are two ropes to support the car. For the first time, two rescue cars have been installed on both sides of the river for any emergency."

Speaking on the occasion, state cabinet minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was the brain behind the project said the ropeway will shorten the distance between North Guwahati and Guwahati by more than an hour. He also hailed the present Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority Minister, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, for all-out efforts put in to complete the project.

Considered of having the potential to boost tourism and help generate employment, the ropeway is definitely going to be a must in the to-do list of Guwahati, particularly if anyone is planning to experience the sunset view over the mighty and Umananda, which is the smallest river island in the world.

