India's MEA Issues First Response After Assassination Attempt On Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

In a piece of major news, there was an assassination attempt on PTI chief and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The incident, which has been reported in the Wazirabad city of Pakistan's Punjab, caused injuries to Khan and three or four others. Following the firing, India's Ministry of External Affairs issued a first response.

While speaking at a press conference, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye & we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments. Don't have anything beyond that to say as it's just a developing story."

#WATCH | "It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments," says MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on firing on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's rally in Wazirabad, Pakistan wherein he too is injured pic.twitter.com/yx5G5f7D9b — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. He waived at supporters too. #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے pic.twitter.com/XizoAQzPax — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

8 injured & 1 killed so far in assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Pakistan has been rocked after a shocking assassination attempt was made on former Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 3. The firing has so far resulted in eight injuries and one death. Following the shocking incident, Imran Khan said that he has gotten a 'new life.'

Several have condemned the attack on Imran Khan, including the current Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also cancelled his press conference. Taking to Twitter, Sharif wrote, "I strongly condemn the firing at Imran Khan's rally. An immediate report of the incident has been sought from the Interior Minister. We pray for the speedy recovery of Imran and others injured. The Federation will provide all possible support to the Punjab government in the security/investigation of the incident. Violence should have no place in national politics."