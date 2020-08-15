'India's Middle-class Wants Opportunities, Not Interference,' Says PM Modi In I-Day Speech

While addressing the nation on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India’s middle-class does not want the government’s interference but all they want is 'opportunities'. PM Modi further spoke about the aspirations of India's giant middle-class and listed down the various steps taken by his government to benefit them.

The Prime Minister said the hard work of the ordinary citizen of the country, whether living in the city or in the village, cannot be matched.

PM speaks about the various schemes & initiatives

While listing the various schemes tailored for the benefits of the country's citizens, PM Modi said seven crore poor families were given free gas cylinders, (With or without ration cards) and more than 80 crore people were provided free food grains.

"Until a few years ago, all this could not be imagined that all this work would be done without any leakage, money would reach directly in the hands of the poor. Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan has also been started to provide employment to these colleagues in their villages", PM said.

'Aatmanirbhar agriculture and Aatmanirbhar farmer'

While focusing on making the country Aatmanirbhar (Self-reliant) PM Modi said "an important priority of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is Aatmanirbhar agriculture and Aatmanirbhar farmer. To provide modern infrastructure to the farmers of the country, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund of Rs 1 Lakh Crore has been created". "We can never neglect the agriculture sector as we have made many reforms in this sector", PM said.

110 underdeveloped districts to be brought forward

PM also said 110 districts that were left behind in the development journey will be now brought forward. "Many areas of the country have also lagged behind in terms of development. By choosing more than 110 such aspirational districts, special efforts are being made there so that people of the country get better education, better health facilities, better employment opportunities", he said.

