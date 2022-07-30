'India's Military Expenditure Ranked 3rd Highest In 2021': MoS Ajay Bhatt In Lok Sabha

Citing data uploaded by the Stockholm-based defence think-tank SIPRI, India's military spending for the year 2021 was ranked as the third-highest in the world, said a government official on Friday. Notably, with India in the third position, the United States ranked first followed by China in the second position.

It was during the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament when Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt while answering a question on India's military spending in the Lok Sabha gave the information.

Stating that India's Defence Ministry does not acquire information about the expenditure data of other countries, he further added that according to the data available on the website of Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the country's military expenditure last year was ranked as the third-highest in the world.

As per that, Bhatt while citing the data from SIPRI told the House,

"the US ranked first with an expenditure of USD 800,672.20 million, followed by China's USD 293,351.90 million while the figure for India was USD 76,598.00 million."

'Domestic procurement of defence equipment witnesses a growth': MoS Ajay Bhatt in Lok Sabha

In another question on whether over 50% of defence equipment has been imported from 2017 to 2021, he refused stating that the percentage of foreign procurement (both revenue and capital) made for the purchase of stores/defense equipment has been in the range of 33.97% to 41.60%. Furthermore, he also informed that the domestic procurement of defence equipment has witnessed a growth in the past three years going up from 54% in 2018-19 to 64% in 2020-21.

The MoS Defence's answers came in response to the series of questions raised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi in the Lok Sabha.

Notably, in the Union Budget tabled in February this year, the central government has allocated Rs 84,598 crore which is 68% of its military's budget for the purchase of locally produced weapons and systems in a bid to boost self-reliance in the sector. Apart from that, the Defence Budget allocated 25% for private industry, startups, and academics to encourage for development of military platforms.

Image: PTI