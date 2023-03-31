India's Most Expensive Apartment Purchased At A Whopping Rs 369 Crore; Know All About It

J P Taparia, the founder of Famy Care, recently bought a luxury sea-facing triplex apartment in South Mumbai's Malabar Hill for Rs 369 crore from Lodha Group, making it the most expensive apartment deal.

The 26th, 27th and 28th floor of the super-luxury residential tower Lodha Malabar is located on the plush Walkeshwar Road. The apartment is spread across an area of 1.08 acre and touches both the Arabian Sea and the Hanging Gardens.

The JP Taparia family has bought the triplex which is 27,160 square feet for 1.36 lakh per square foot and the family has also paid a stamp duty of Rs 19.07 crore on the purchase of the triplex apartment.

Bajaj Auto chairman purchases penthouse for Rs 252.5 crore

In another big investment, Bajaj Auto chairman Niraj Bajaj earlier this month had acquired a sea-facing luxury triplex penthouse for Rs 252.5 crore from the Lodha Group.

The apartment is situated on the 29th, 30th, and 31st floors of the Lodha Malabar Palaces project. The total area of all the three flats is 18,008 square feet along with eight car parking spots.

The agreement to sell the apartment was lodged on March 13, 2013. Rs 15.5 crore has been paid as the stamp duty for the purchase.

Welspun Group chirman purchased penthouse for Rs 230 crore

In February, Welspun Group chirman BK Goena has bought a Rs 230 crore worth penthouse in Worli and even before that Bollywood veteran actress Madhuri Dixit had purchased a luxurious apartment in Worli for Rs 48 crore, which is situated in the Indiabulls Blu project.