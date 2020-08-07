NEP 2020: India's New Education System Focuses On 'How To Think', Says PM Modi

All these years India's education system focused on "What to think?", but the National Education Policy, NEP 2020 emphasises on "How to think" said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Delivering the inaugural address at the 'Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP', PM Modi said that there is no lack of information and content in the current generation. But it is crucial is to know which information should be gained and what should be learnt. Therefore, NEP 2020 emphasizes on practical learning more than root learning, he said.

“Bearing this in mind, the Ministry of Education has decided to reduce the necessity of lengthy syllabus and bookish knowledge. The focus of the new policy is to lay emphasis on inquiry-based, discovery-based and analysis based ways to help children learn.” PM said.

Presenting a holistic view of education, the Prime Minister said that this method of education would increase the student’ urge to learn and also improve their class-participation.

'Fully committed to implementing NEP 2020'

PM Narendra Modi said that it is "natural for some people" to question that such a big reform has been done on paper, but how it will be implemented on the ground. He said that it means "everyone's eyes are towards its implementation."

PM Modi said, "All of you are directly involved with the implementation of the National Education Policy and therefore your role is very important. As far as political will is concerned, I am fully committed, I am with you."

The Prime Minister said the NEP was approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years and deliberation over lakhs of suggestions and welcomed healthy debate over the topic.

"National Education Policy is being discussed across the nation today. People from different fields and ideologies are giving their views and reviewing the Policy. It's a healthy debate. The more it is done, the more it will be beneficial to the education system of the country," he said

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister of State for Communications, Sanjay Dhotre participated in the event apart from a number of dignitaries including the Chairman and Members, Committee for Draft NEP as well as eminent academicians/scientists.

