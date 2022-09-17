'India's Nature-loving Consciousness Awakened': PM Modi's Big Statement As Cheetahs Return

As eight cheetahs from South Africa found their new homes in India after they were released in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Nation on his 72nd birthday. The cheetahs were brought from Africa’s Namibia to India in a special cargo flight Boeing -717.

Addressing the Nation after releasing eight big cats on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Time gives an opportunity to work for the future. These cheetahs will revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat. Decades ago, the age-old link of biodiversity was broken and had become extinct, today we have a chance to reconnect it. Along with these cheetahs, the nature-loving consciousness of India has also awakened with full force.”

In 1947, only three cheetahs were present in India: PM Modi

Speaking about cheetahs that have been brought to Indian soil from the Republic of Namibia in special aircraft, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that cheetahs have come to our land after seven decades. PM Modi said that in 1947, only three cheetahs were present in India but even they got completely wiped out.

“It is unfortunate that we declared cheetahs extinct in the country in 1952, but for decades no meaningful effort was made to rehabilitate them. Today, as we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country has started rehabilitating cheetahs with new energy,” PM Modi said.

A detailed ‘Cheetah Action Plan’ was implemented: PM Modi

Congratulating Indians and thanking the government of Namibia, PM Modi mentioned the efforts of Indian scientists who worked day and night on 'Project Cheetah. PM Modi said, “It took years to see this day. A detailed ‘Cheetah Action Plan’ was implemented to bring these eight cheetahs to Kuno National Park. Scientists conducted research, they worked closely with experts of Africa and Namibia.”

Talking about preserving wildlife, PM Modi said, “It is the duty of every citizen of the country to make minor lifestyle changes to help in the preservation of the environment, preservation of wildlife. Following international guidelines, India is trying its best to settle these cheetahs. We must not let our efforts fail.”

'We'll have to give these cheetahs a few months' time'

“People will have to show patience & wait for a few months to see these cheetahs in Kuno National Park. These Cheetahs have come as guests, unaware of this area. For them to be able to make Kuno National Park their home, we'll have to give these cheetahs a few months' time,” PM Modi said.

“Nature & environment, animals & birds, for India is not just about sustainability & security. For us, it is also the basis of our sensibility & spirituality,” PM Modi added.

Highlighting continuous efforts of India to shed the colonial past and bring back the glory of the nation, PM Modi said that when we walk away from our roots, we tend to lose many thighs and in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we feel proud of our culture. “Today, India of the 21st century is giving a message to the world that economy & ecology are not conflicting fields,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi releases wild cats in Kuno National Park

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his birthday today, released the wild cats into an enclosure spread over 10 km, seven decades after the species was declared extinct in the country.

At KNP, PM Modi stood on the dais under which cheetah cages were kept and released three of them into an enclosure by operating a lever. The three cats pranced into the wild.

The cheetahs -- five females and three males -- were flown in from Namibia's capital Windhoek as part of the historic cheetah reintroduction program in the country. The big cats travelled more than 8,000 kilometers by specially modified passenger B747 Jumbo Jet and arrived at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior this morning.

From there, they were flown to the Kuno National Park in Indian Air Force choppers. The Park is situated on the northern side of the Vindhyachal mountains and is spread across 344 sq km.

The release of wild cheetahs is a part of efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat under 'Project Cheetah'-- the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.