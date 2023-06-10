The Indian Navy on Saturday showcased its prowess in the Arabian Sea as it undertook twin-carrier battle group (CBG) operations with more than 35 aircraft. This demonstrated the formidable capability in ensuring sustained air operations across the maritime expanse and underscoring commitment to safeguarding India’s national interests, as per the Navy's statement.

The Indian Navy stated that this exercise involved the seamless operational integration of the two aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant along with the mutiple aircraft, fleet of ships and submarines which is a powerful testament to the pivotal role of sea-based air power. This operation has also marked a milestone for the Navy as it has enhanced India’s role as the preferred maritime security partner in the Indian Ocean and beyond, it added.

India showcases naval might in Arabian Sea

Both the warships- INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant- were the centre pieces of the exercise as they served as the 'floating sovereign airfields', providing a launch platform for the aircraft-- MiG-29K fighter jets, MH60R, Kamov, Sea King, Chetak and ALH helicopters.

Apart from the United States and China, India is the third country to have two functioning aircraft carriers.

Earlier this week, the Navy made the first-ever MiG-29K fighter jet night landing on INS Vikrant. It was the first time that a fixed-wing fighter aircraft landed on the deck of the 45,000-tonne aircraft carrier.