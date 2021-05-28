India's Navy Chief Challenges Young Cadets To Push-ups; Sets Major Fitness Goals

Giving serious competition to the young cadets, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh was seen flexing his muscles and performing a set of push-ups. Admiral Singh, who is the Reviewing Officer for the ceremonial Passing Out Parade of the 140th batch of the National Defence Academy, was seen performing the push-ups alongside the young recruits in the forces in the Academy premises.

Admiral Karambir Singh does Squadron Type Push-Ups

As per reports, Admiral Singh went to the cadets of the Hunter Squadron and simply said," Let’s do push-ups!”. On being asked how many, the 61-year-old naval chief replied, "As many". Soon the young cadets were on the ground, dressed in neat, ironed uniform and mask and cap in place, pulling up and down against the ground; and needless to say, the 61-year-old naval chief was leading the pack, no less in energy.

The Official Twitter Page of the Public Relation Officer of Udhampur of Ministry of Defence shared pictures of the 'once-in-a while' captured event. "The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh doing Squadron Type Push-Ups at NDA. Giving serious competition to the young cadets!" it captioned the pictures and concluded with the hashtag- #FitnessGoals.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh doing Squadron Type Push Ups at NDA. Giving serious competition to the young cadets! #FitnessGoals pic.twitter.com/tniHbU2BEc — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) May 28, 2021

Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon also could not help but share the images of his colleague from the day. Narrating the entire story, he wrote, "So a serving 4 star Admiral, in uniform, gets down to do pushups with his Sqn!!"

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff is chief guest for POP tomorrow. He went to Hunter Sqn & said “let’s do push-ups!”.

To his question of “how many?” CSM answered “As many”



So a serving 4 star Admiral, in uniform, gets down to do pushups with his Sqn!!



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WI3sSlB4wG — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) May 28, 2021

In the prestigious Passing Out Parade, as many as 300 cadets will participate and graduate to become a part of the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy. The passing out parade is celebrated as a coming of age ceremony for cadets and their parents, or relatives, usually pip-in the ranks on their shoulders after which they officially become commissioned officers in the Indian Army.

