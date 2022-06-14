'India's New Chief Of Defence Staff To Be Appointed Soon': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

In a big statement, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that India's new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will be appointed soon. According to the Defence Minister, the appointment is currently under process.

"CDS appointment will be done soon. It is under process," Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday when he was addressing a press conference on the launch of the Agneepath Recruitment Scheme along with the tri-service chiefs.

Earlier, ANI sources had reported that the centre is likely to consider both serving and retired military officers for the appointment of the new CDS. According to the report, the panel of officers, which will be considered for the appointment, is likely to include both serving and retired officers.

Centre Amends CDS Appointment Rules

Last week, the Defence Ministry issued gazette notifications to amend regulations of the three defence forces related to the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff. For appointing a new CDS, the Central Government may consider officers who are serving as Lt General equivalent or General equivalent or officers who have retired in the rank of Lt General or General but have not attained the age of 62 years on the date of appointment.

The CDS post, which has been lying vacant following the unfortunate demise of General Bipin Rawat, was seen as one of the biggest reforms in the higher military structure of India. The position is the single point of contact for the government for giving military advice and harbour a score of crucial responsibilities from presiding over the planned integrated theatre command, which includes all fighting formations, to heading the Integrated Defence Staff, presently being headed by a three-star officer from the Indian Air Force (IAF).

India loses first CDS General Bipin Rawat

On December 8, India lost its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 others in a tragic chopper crash. CDS Rawat was on his way to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu to address the student officers along with other Army personnel when the tragedy unfolded.

The subsequent day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed both Houses of Parliament and informed that the Sulur Air Base Air Traffic Control lost contact with the Mi-17 V5 Helicopter at about 12.08 PM, minutes before its scheduled landing. In a span of a few minutes, the Mi-17 V5 aircraft carrying the personnel crashed in the forest area of the Coonoor taluk.

A couple of weeks after the crash, a Tri-Services Court of Inquiry analyzed the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder and questioned all available witnesses to determine the most probable cause of the accident. Ruling out mechanical failure, sabotage, or negligence as a cause of the accident, the IAF noted that the ill-fated crash was a result of the chopper's entry into clouds due to an unexpected change in weather conditions in the valley.