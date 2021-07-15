India's New Draft Drone Rules 2021 Released As Civil Aviation Ministry Eyes Easing Process

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday released the updated Draft Drone Rules 2021 for public consultation. As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the draft rules that have been built on a premise of trust, self-certification and non-intrusive monitoring, and will replace the UAS Rules 2021. In addition, the ministry had set a deadline of August 5 for public comments pertaining to the draft rules. The rules include a series of changes.

Draft Drone Rules, 2021

As per the Aviation Ministry, many approvals have been abolished like unique authorisation number, unique prototype identification number, certificate of maintenance among many others. Another key change that the Aviation Ministry has brought is that the number of forms for approval has been reduced from 25 to 6. Moreover, the fees to be paid have been reduced to nominal levels. In addition, a Digital sky platform shall be developed as a business-friendly single-window online system. The Yellow Zone for the usage of drones has been reduced from 45 kilometers to 12 kilometers from the airport perimeter.

As for licenses, the ministry has stated that no pilot license is required for micro-drones, nano drones and for R&D organisations. Restrictions have been scrapped for foreign-owned companies registered in India. However, the import of drones and drone components will be regulated by DGFT. The draft rules also state that no security clearance is required before any registration or license issuance. The drone testings will be carried out by an authorised drone school. The draft have suggested that DGCA has prescribe training requirements, oversee drone schools and provide pilot licenses online. Here are the complete Draft Drone Rules provided by the Ministry of Civil Aviation: