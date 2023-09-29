India's Nuclear Attack Submarine Program Soon To Get A Boost With French Collaboration

India is making significant advancements in its Nuclear Attack Submarine program (SSN), with France's Naval Group emerging as a crucial partner in this endeavour. This partnership has the potential to elevate India's maritime defence capabilities significantly. India sought France's assistance in its SSN program, and discussions have been progressing favourably. France's extensive expertise in submarine technology makes it a natural ally for India in this domain.

India's SSNs, or Nuclear Attack Submarines, are a vital component of its naval defence strategy. These submarines play a crucial role in ensuring maritime security and deterrence. The hull classification for India's SSNs follows international standards and conventions. The acronym SSN stands for "Submersible Ship Nuclear." It signifies that these submarines are powered by a nuclear reactor, which generates steam to propel the vessel.

Crucial technology transfer

Unlike nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), SSNs are designed for carrying out offensive operations, such as anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, and covert strike missions. They are equipped with torpedoes, cruise missiles, and other weaponry. One of the key areas of cooperation involves non-nuclear submarine technology transfer. India aims to leverage France's prowess in this realm for its SSN program, set to commence construction by late 2028.

France's Naval Group is known for innovative submarine technologies, making it an ideal partner for India's ambitious project. France has offered vital contributions to India's SSN program, including pump-jet propulsion technology and design assistance for the new submarines. These technologies will significantly improve the performance and stealth capabilities of India's SSNs.

Ambitious plans

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Indian government has allocated funds for the development of three 5000-6000-ton Nuclear Attack Submarines in Phase I of the program, with plans for three more in subsequent stages. Nuclear Attack Submarines serve as the vanguard of a nation's naval defence, providing cover to Aircraft Carrier Groups and conducting stealthy sea-to-land attacks.

They are equipped with long-range supersonic and subsonic cruise missiles, capable of precisely targeting both sea and land-based adversaries. The collaboration between India and France in the SSN program became somewhat evident after the release of the Horizon 2047 by the Ministry of External Affairs on the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership. As India seeks to bolster its naval presence and secure its maritime interests, France's support and expertise will play a pivotal role in achieving these objectives.