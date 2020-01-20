BIG: India's Nuclear Triad Gets New Teeth, 3500km Range Nuclear-capable K-4 Missile Tested

The Defence Research and Development Organsiation (DRDO), on Sunday announced that the organisation has successfully test-fired the 3500 Km-range K-4 SLBM from the INS Arihant, off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

Sources have informed news agency ANI that the launch was carried out from an underwater platform in the sea during the daytime. The missile launch is said to have successfully met with the expected parameters.

The missile is developed by DRDO to deploy it on the fleet of the Arihant submarines built in India and is one of the two underwater missiles that are being developed by India for its submarine force. The other missile is a 700-kilometre range BO-5. INS Arihant is nuclear-powered submarine.

Once these missiles are successfully inducted, they'll be a central component of the Arihant class of indigenous ballistic missile nuclear submarines (SSBN) and will give India the standoff capability to launch nuclear weapons submerged in Indian waters.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged DRDO to rethink and reshape itself to play a significant role in the 21st century with youth power and play a vital role in aiding nations suffering from terrorism. "This is a decade which will decide what will be the strength of India and where we will be in the world map. This decade is also all about the youth power, young innovators, especially those innovators who were either born in the 21st century or grew young in this century," he said. He was speaking after dedicating five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the country. The labs will come up in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai.

This comes just over a year after the same INS Arihant completed a deterrence patrol that established India's nuclear triad -- the ability to use nuclear weapons from the air, land and from underwater.

