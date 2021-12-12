India's Omicron Tally Climbs To 36 After Karnataka Reports Third Case Of New COVID Variant

Karnataka has reported a third case of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, informed, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday. As the total number of Omicron cases in the state touches 3, the nationwide tally stands at 36.

According to the Health Minister's update, a 34-year-old male who returned from South Africa has tested positive for the new variant. "He is isolated and being treated in a government hospital", he tweeted. Apart from that, five primary and 15 secondary contacts have been also traced and their samples are sent for testing, he informed.

Third case of #Omicron has been detected in Karnataka. A 34-year-old male returning from South Africa has tested positive. He is isolated and being treated in a govt hospital. 5 primary and 15 secondary contacts have been traced and samples sent for testing. @BSBommai #COVID19 — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) December 12, 2021

Similarly, two more cases of Omicron were also reported on Sunday with one from Chandigarh and another from Andhra Pradesh. While a 20-year-old person from Italy was tested positive for Omicron in Chandigarh, another man who returned from Ireland was infected with the new variant in Andhra Pradesh. With three new additions, other states including Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat have also reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant with Maharashtra seeing the maximum number of cases.

Karnataka Health Department issues guidelines for patients recovered from COVID

Earlier on Friday, December 10, the Karnataka Health Department issued a series of guidelines for the patients who have recently recovered after testing positive for the COVID-19 variant. While India's first two patients were reported from Karnataka, the third case has now raised concerns among the health authorities.

Meanwhile, as per the new guidelines patients with moderate Covid symptoms will be discharged 10 days after the onset of the symptoms if they meet the provided criteria. These criteria include being symptom-free for three days in a row having oxygen levels of more than 95% and two negative RT-PCR test reports.

Apart from that, home quarantining has also been advised for the patients after discharging and will later be ended if the RT-PCR test conducted on the 6th day comes out negative. Meanwhile, for severe cases, the discharge policy will include two negative RT-PCR reports 24 hours apart after the patient's complete clinical recovery.



