India's Permanent Representative-designate To UN TS Tirumurti Calls On President Kovind

The Permanent Representative-designate of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi on Thursday. A picture of the two seated at Rashtrapati Bhavan following the social distancing norms was posted on Twitter.

The Veteran diplomat TS Tirumurti on Wednesday also visited Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at the Upa-Rashtrapati Bhavan. Taking to Twitter, the Secretariat of the VP posted a picture of the two sitting at the Upa-Rashtrapati Bhavan while following the social distancing norms. The Vice President wished Tirumurti a "good successful tenure".

About TS Tirumurti

TS Tirumurti who was serving as Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs was appointed as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations on 29 April. The officer has played a significant role in recent prime ministerial visits and foreign engagements. He has also served at the permanent mission in Geneva. Tirumurti an IFS officer of the 1985 batch will be replacing Syed Akbaruddin, who held the post since January 2016 and is set to retire this month.

