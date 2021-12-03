India's Policy On Taiwan Is 'clear And Consistent', MEA Informs Rajya Sabha

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed Rajya Sabha that India's policy on Taiwan is "clear and consistent". In a written reply to the Upper House of the Parliament, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan asserted that India's policy on Taiwan also focuses on promoting interactions in areas of trade, investment and tourism among others.

"Government of India's policy on Taiwan is clear and consistent. Government facilitates and promotes interactions in areas of trade, investment, tourism, culture, education and other such people-to-people exchanges," said MoS V Muraleedharan.

India and Taiwan do not have formal diplomatic relations, but both countries have engaged in trade and people-to-people ties. Taiwan has been independently governed for more than seven decades. However, Beijing views the democratic island nation as its province while Taiwan has repeatedly opposed it. In recent months, tensions between China and Taiwan have significantly increased and the former's President has vowed to pursue Taiwan's "reunification" with China. In addition, China has also stepped up its aggressive military measures in recent months.

China warns Indian media for providing a platform to Taiwan

On Sunday, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi expressed its opposition against some Indian print and broadcast channels for providing a platform for Taiwan's independence forces. Wang Xiaojian, Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India took to Twitter and urged the media houses "to avoid sending wrong messages to the public". He also asserted that the media houses should "adhere to the One-China principle". In another tweet, the embassy spokesperson asserted that Taiwan is an 'inalienable part' of China's territory, and the One-China principle is a 'widely recognised' norm governing international relations. In his concluding remarks, Xiaojian has claimed that "Taiwan has no other status in international law than being part of China.

We express firm opposition to some Indian media that provided platform for "Taiwan independence" forces, urge them to adhere to One-China principle, and avoid sending wrong messages to the public. — Wang Xiaojian (@ChinaSpox_India) November 28, 2021

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the One-China principle is a widely recognized norm governing international relations. Taiwan has no other status in international law than being part of China. — Wang Xiaojian (@ChinaSpox_India) November 28, 2021

