India's Power Consumption Increases In August As COVID-19 Restrictions Eased

India's power consumption increased by 9.3% in the first week of August to 28.08 billion units (BU) as several economic activities restarted due to the restrictions being eased in several states, the power ministry said on Saturday. According to the official data, in the entire month of August last year, the power consumption was 109.21 BU. This was lower than the 111.52 BU in August 2019.

Various experts have suggested that the increase in power demand in the first week of August 2021 is consistent and could increase further as states ease more restrictions to boost economic activities. The power demand and consumption would see an improvement due to higher commercial and industrial demand in the near future. The only real concern is the possibility of a third wave as it could hamper the constant increase in demand. Peak power demand in a day stood at 188.59GW in the first week of August, which is 14% higher than in the same period last year. The peak power demand in the entire month of August 2020 was 167.52 GW, which was lower than the 177.52 GW in the same month in 2019. Hence portraying the impact of the pandemic on power demand.

Numbers behind the recent power consumption trends

April 2021 saw an increase of 38.5% from a year ago when the pandemic had just started. As the second wave erupted in the middle of April this year, it severely affected the recovery plans of industries and the power demand went down again. According to the official data, power consumption in the country witnessed 6.6% year-on-year growth in May at 108.80 BU despite a low base of 102.08 BU in the same month of 2020. As per the latest data, power consumption in June grew nearly 9% to 114.48 BU, compared to 105.08 BU in the same month last year. Power consumption in July this year grew nearly 11% to 124.42 BU compared to 112.14BU in the same month a year ago. Power consumption in February this year was recorded at 103.25 BU, compared to 103.81 BU a year ago. In March this year, power consumption grew nearly 22% to 120.63 BU, compared to 98.95 BU in the same month of 2020.

(With PTI inputs)