India’s Presidency Most Ambitious & Productive In History Of G20, Breaks Outcome Record

India's G20 Presidency has been the most ambitious and the most productive from any other previous ones in the history of the bloc, the government announced on Saturday, September 9. According to the official data, there have been 73 outcomes (line of effort) and 39 annexed documents (presidency documents excluding Working Group outcome documents), taking the total number to 112.

"With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than tripled the substantive work from previous presidencies," G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on the first day of the G20 Summit.

As compared to the previous presidencies, the number of outcomes and annexed documents is between two to five times higher. Records reveal that the second highest number of outcomes (65) came out in Italy in 2021 followed by Indonesia (50) in 2022, Argentina (33) in 2018, Saudi Arabia (30) in 2020, Japan (29) in 2019, and Germany (22) in 2017.

India's human-centric approach yields positive results

Ever since taking over the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, India has focused on an action-oriented approach in its quest to cement itself as a major world power and a voice of the Global South. Apart from the record-breaking outcomes, getting the member states to include the African Union in the G20 is also one of India's biggest achievements of India's presidency.

At the start of the first session of the G20 Summit on Saturday, PM Narendra Modi called on the leaders "to give a new direction to the entire world."

"It's a time when years-old challenges demand new solutions from us. Therefore, we must move forward by fulfilling all our responsibilities with a human-centric approach," PM Modi said in his address. He also announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders Declaration as the member countries reached a consensus which was done with 100% unanimity, per G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. He also said that this has been "an inclusive G20" and that India has a great capacity for bringing the world together.