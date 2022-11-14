India's Presidency Will Provide New Strength, Direction To G20 Talks, Says MEA

India's Presidency "hopes to provide new strength, direction, and perspective" to G20 discussions including on diverse subjects such as green development, lifestyle for the environment, digital transformation, and more importantly greater voice for the global south in issues of international economic cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs was quoted saying by ANI. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, during a special briefing on Sunday, stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with the G20 leaders extensively on critical issues including the state of the global economy, energy, environment, agriculture, health, and digital transmission. The meeting will be significant as India is set to hold the G20 presidency for the upcoming year starting in December.

PM Modi to focus on India’s evolving G20 priorities

At G20 Summit in Bali this year, the Prime Minister will throw light on India’s evolving G20 priorities and review critical elements of bilateral engagement with world leaders. Kwatra said that the use of technology is capable of delivering governance more efficiently and transparently, and therefore is an important subject. Technology and governance correlation has gained global recognition, and India’s own achievements in the field have been highlighted worldwide in the past few years, Kwatra noted.

“Using digital technology to deliver that governance more efficiently, more transparently is something that has gained global recognition in the last six to seven years in terms of what India’s achievements have been and what India has done in this area,” the Minister of Foreign Affairs further stressed in his statement. Further, the Indian Foreign secretary informed that the G20 summit in Bali will be attended by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. “The Sherpa is already there when the Sherpa meetings are, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will be there, NSA will also be part of it,” the Foreign Secretary said at the briefing referring to India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant.