India's Recovery Rate At 47.76%, States Health Ministry; Highlights Govt's Graded Approach

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients has increased to 47.76 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The Ministry said the number of cases under active medical supervision as of now is 89,995. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,82,143, including 86984 recovered/migrated and 5,164 deaths.

"In the last 24 hours, 4,614 patients were cured. A cumulative total of 86,983 people have been cured. This takes the total recovery rate to 47.76 per cent," reads an official statement issued by the Ministry.

"Through a graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach, Government of India is taking several steps along with the States/UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19. These are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level," adds the statement.

READ: Maharashtra issues 'Mission begin again' guidelines for phase-wise reopening till June 30

READ: Uttar Pradesh issues new guidelines for Unlock 1, divides rural & urban containment zones

Meanwhile, the Centre on Saturday, announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases. India's active cases stand at 86,422, recovered cases at 82,369 with 4,971 fatalities.

Phasewise reopening

The MHA has mentioned that the lockdown will be eased outside containment zones in three phases. The MHA has stated that all activities will be allowed in these areas except certain activities which will be allowed to restart in phases. Here are the phase-wise re-opening:

Phase 1 : From June 8 , religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls will be allowed to reopen but will have to adhere to SOPs which will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 2 : Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be opened in consultation with respective states and Union Territories from July 2020. An SOP will be issued for the same by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 3 : After further assessment of the prevalent COVID-19 conditions, resuming of international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/political/sports/religious/cultural functions will be decided.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India plans phased reopening as cases reach 1,82,143

READ: Delhi government releases list of hotels for self-quarantine