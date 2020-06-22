India's Recovery Rate At 55.77%, One Of The Lowest Cases Per Lakh Population: Health Min

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed that the COVID-19 recovery rate of the country had increased to 55.77 per cent with the recovery of 9,440 COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours. The Ministry shared another positive news revealing that the total number of recovered patients had crossed the number of active patients by a margin of 62,808 in the country.

"During the last 24 hours, a total of 9,440 COVID-19 patients have been cured. A total of 2,37,195 patients have been cured of COVID-19 so far. The recovery rate is 55.77 per cent among COVID-19 patients," said the Ministry. "Presently, there are 1,74,387 active COVID-19 cases and all are under active medical supervision," it added.

'Lowest cases per lakh population'

The Health Ministry added that in spite of its high population density, India had one of the lowest cases per lakh population. "India’s cases per lakh population are 30.04 while the global average is more than its triple at 114.67," it said in an official release. In comparison, the US has 671.24 cases per lakh population while the metric for Germany, Spain and Brazil is 583.88, 526.22 and 489.42 respectively.

"This low figure is thus a testimony to the graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach the Government of India along with the States/UTs took for the prevention, containment and management of COVID-19," said the Health Ministry.

It also revealed that the total number of samples being tested per day was also steadily rising and concerted efforts were being made to expand lab and testing infrastructure. In the last 24 hours, 1,43,267 samples have been tested bringing the total number of samples tested thus far to 69,50,493.

(With ANI Inputs)