COVID-19: India's Recovery Rate Fast Moving To Touch 60%; Over 3 Lakh Patients Recovered

The country's COVID-19 caseload increased to 6,04,641 on Thursday, while 434 persons have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The recovery rate of the country stands at 59.52%. With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,59, 859 while one patient has migrated. There are 2,26,947 active cases of coronavirus infection present in the country.

"Thus, around 59.52 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said. According to the ICMR, the number of tests for detection of the disease crossed the nine million mark on Thursday. A cumulative total of 90,56,173 samples have been tested up to July 1 while 2,29,588 samples have been tested on Wednesday", the apex health research body said.

India's total tally crosses 6 lakh mark

On Thursday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that around 91 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted across India so far adding that soon this figure will touch the one-crore mark. This comes as India's total COVID cases rise to 604,641 of which 226,947 are active while 359,860 people have recovered. 17,834 people have died.

"We have done around 91 lakh tests in the country. Soon this figure is going to reach one crore. All these statistics prove in themselves that India has fought very strongly in the fight against COVID-19 and has succeeded in it," said Dr Vardhan

Furthermore, he added that 118 lakh PPE kits have been distributed to the people of the country while 195 lakh N-95 masks have been distributed.

Today, we are testing on such a large scale. Yesterday, we conducted about 2 lakh 30 thousand tests in the country. The journey started with a laboratory, today we have developed 1,065 laboratories in the country," he added.

