India's Recovery Rate Improves To 40.23%; Total Number Of Cases Stand At 1,12,358

A total of 3,002 COVID-19 patients have been reported cured in the last 24 hours and India's total count of cured COVID-19 patients stands at 45,299, Health Ministry said on Thursday. It stated that the recovery rate has improved to 40.23 per cent from 39.62 per cent a day earlier. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,12,358 including 63,624 active cases, 3,435 deaths and one migrated. Of the active cases, only about 2.94 per cent is in ICU.

The case mortality rate in India is 3.06%, which is much lesser in comparison to the global case mortality rate of 6.65%.

A Health Ministry release citing an analysis said that 64 per cent of those who have died are males and 36 per cent are females.

In terms of age distribution, 0.5 per cent deaths are reported in less than 15 years age group, 2.5 per cent in 15-30 years age group, 11.4 per cent in people aged 30 to 45 years, 35.1 per cent in those between 45 to 60 years and 50.5 per cent in people above 60 years. The release said that 73 per cent of death cases had underlying co-morbidities. Elderly people (above 60 years of age) and people having co-morbidities are identified as high-risk groups for COVID-19.

Domestic Air Travel To Commence From May 25

Meanwhile, after announcing the commencement of domestic air flights, Civil Aviation minister Harshdeep Puri, on Wednesday, said that there will be new fare structure to keep flight travel affordable. He said that for this fare structure sets a minimum and maximum level for three months - for e.g. Delhi-Mumbai flight fare will be set Rs 3500 and the maximum level at Rs 10000. The entire list will be put up on the airline website.

He also ruled out quarantining of crew members or passengers after travel and stated that middle seats will not be added to that. Moreover, he stated that to ensure tickets are sold at nominal prices, 40% of the seats have to be sold at a middle rate between minimum fare and Maximum fare. Based on feedback and experience, Centre stated that they will then return to status-quo or a market-based system which is equitable.

