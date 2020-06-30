COVID-19: India's Recovery Rate Inches Close To 60%; Testing Across Country Ramped Up

In a big development, India’s coronavirus recovery rate inched closer to 60% on Tuesday. Additionally, more than 1 lakh 20 thousand COVID-19 infected persons have successfully recovered from the deadly infection. With 18,522 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 5,66,840 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 16,893 with 418 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

While there are 2,15,125 active cases, all under active medical supervision, 3,34,821 patients have been cured/discharged. This has resulted in the recovery rate amongst COVID-19 patients further improving to 59.07%, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra remained the highest contributor to the single-day rise, registering over 5,200 coronavirus infections. Delhi saw an increase of 2,084 cases. Testing across the country also ramped up as 2,10,292 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested, as on date, is 86,08,654.

PM Modi Calls For Strict Enforcement Of Precautions For COVID

Addressing the nation amid the Coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined the need to be vigilant, adding that the precautions must be followed. Furthermore, the Prime Minister stated that everyone will have to pay a lot of attention to the Containment zone, adding that those who are not following the rules will have to be interrupted and explained.

"Ever since Unlock-One has happened in the country, negligence in personal and social behavior is also increasing. Earlier we were very cautious about masks, two yards, washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds. The rules were followed very seriously during the lockdown. Now governments, local body entities, citizens of the country need to show the same vigilance again," said PM Modi.

"In particular, we have to pay a lot of attention to Containment Zones. Those who are not following the rules, we have to interrupt, stop them, and explain. Local administration in India also needs to be vigorously shown, no one is above the rules in the country," he added.

