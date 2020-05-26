India's Recovery Rate Surges To 41.61% From 7.1% In March; ICMR Hails Testing Strategy

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, May 26, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health revealed that India's recovery rate had surged to 41.61% from 7.1% in March. He highlighted that India's fatality rate of 2.87% was one of the lowest in the world. Aggarwal pointed out that only 10.7 cases per lakh population had been reported in India as against the global average of 69.9 cases. Similarly, he noted that India had witnessed 0.3 deaths per lakh population in contrast to 4.5 deaths per lakh population in the world. At present, there are 1,45,380 novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 60,491 patients have been discharged while 4,167 casualties have been reported.

Lav Aggarwal remarked, "Our recovery rate which was 7.1% in March has gone up to 41.61%. Our fatality rate is one of the lowest in the world reducing from 3.3% to 2.87%. If 69.9 cases per lakh population have been reported in the world, 10.7 cases per lakh population have been reported in India. The world has witnessed a 6.4% mortality rate. 4.5 deaths per lakh population have taken place globally while only 0.3 deaths per lakh population have been seen in India."

'1.1 lakh samples tested every day'

ICMR Director-General Dr.Balram Bhargava elaborated on the increase in COVID-19 testing in India. According to him, the country had 612 COVID-19 testing labs- 430 public labs and 182 private labs currently in comparison to one lab in January. He added that more categories of individuals including symptomatic frontline workers, symptomatic SARI patients and symptomatic ILI patients were being tested for the novel coronavirus. Additionally, Dr.Bhargava mentioned that 1.1 lakh samples were being tested every day.

Dr.Balram Bhargava commented, "India has significantly ramped up its testing in the last three months. In January, we had just one lab that was capable of testing for this virus. Also, we had an intelligent and calibrated testing strategy which was responsible for testing the right people- not over-testing or under-testing people and getting the right calibrated results. On February 20, we had 14 public labs. On March 31, we had 125 public labs and 52 private labs. And today, we have 612 labs out of which 430 are public labs while 182 are private labs. In the month of February, we were just screening and testing travellers. Now, we are testing travellers, healthcare workers, frontline workers who are symptomatic, symptomatic SARI patients, symptomatic ILI patients. We are now testing 1.1 lakh samples in a day."

