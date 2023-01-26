India's Republic Day Parade Concludes With Grand Flypast; Rafale Jets & MiG29s On Display

As India celebrates its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, the fly past took place over the Raisina Hill, the seat of Indian political power. The fly past comprised of 45 Indian air force aircraft, 4 helicopters from Indian Army and one from Indian Navy. Out of all the aircrafts in the fly past, 9 were Rafale fighter jets, which is a 4th generation aircraft, Indian airforce's most advanced fighter jet. Sukhois and MiG29s were also part of the fly past. The Indian Navy was represented by IL-38, which made its first and last appearence at the Republic Day parade.

Grand Republic Day parade takes place on Kartavya Path

An indigenously manufactured multi-role, light attack helicopter named Prachand was also part of the fly past. Fly past is the most awaited event of the Republic Day parade. Kids, aged people, youngsters, leaders and diplomats from other nations, all stand up from their seats to stare at the sky, eager to hear the roar of the jets as they make their way through the cloudy Delhi sky. This is the 1st Republic Day parade that took place on the Kartavya Path, which was earlier named Rajpath and originally the King's way. The capital of the nation has been turned into a fortress for the Republic Day. 6,000 security personnel are standing guard in the capital city.

The Republic Day parade started with Egypt's military contingent marching on the Kartavya Path. The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the special guest for this Republic Day. The 74th Republic Day parade not only witnessed India's military prowess but cultural diversity as well.