India's Samudrayaan Project: All About The MATSYA 6000 Manned Submersible Mission

In the wake of recent triumphs in space missions such as Aditya L-1 and Chandrayaan-3, India's scientific endeavours have now turned towards the mysteries of the ocean's depths. The 'Samudrayaan project', led by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), is poised to unveil a self-propelled manned submersible with the remarkable capacity to accommodate three occupants, enabling exploration to depths of 6000 metres.

MATSYA 6000: The deep ocean marvel

According to the Ministry of Earth Science, the manned submersible, named Matsya 6000, features a proportioned personnel sphere boasting a diameter of 2.1 metres. Crafted from durable mild steel, this vessel demonstrates structural integrity even in the face of the immense pressure exerted by the deep-sea environment. Initial trials in the Bay of Bengal have showcased promising results, with the sphere proving its mettle at depths of up to 600 metres.

The titanium alloy sphere: revolutionising deep-sea exploration

Not content with this milestone, scientists are currently developing a newer personnel sphere crafted from a titanium alloy. Officials claim that this sphere will be capable of venturing to depths of up to 6000 metres. This endeavour is being undertaken in collaboration with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

Once operational, the Samudrayaan submersible will extend a lifeline to scientific exploration in the ocean's profound depths. Boasting an endurance of 12 operational hours, and an astonishing 96 hours in the event of emergencies, this engineering marvel promises to revolutionise our comprehension of the deep-sea ecosystem.Equipped with an arsenal of cutting-edge scientific instruments, the submersible will serve as a mobile laboratory, facilitating direct intervention and observation of hitherto unexplored territories. This includes a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) with a depth rating of 6000 metres, alongside an array of underwater instruments such as the Autonomous Coring System (ACS), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), and Deep Sea Mining System (DSM).

Budget allocation till date

The Deep Ocean Mission, initiated on September 7, 2021, as a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, has allocated an estimated budget of Rs. 4077 Crores for the period spanning 2021-2026. Presently, an allocated budget of Rs. 1400 Crores has been disbursed, with an expenditure of Rs. 225.35 Crores incurred.

Promising progress: insights from Ocean Mineral Explorer (OMe 6000)

Already, the project has yielded promising results. The Ocean Mineral Explorer (OMe 6000), a deep-water Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, has been deployed for exploration. In December 2022, the vehicle successfully surveyed an area of approximately 14 square kilometres at a depth of 5271 metres. This high-resolution mapping has provided invaluable insights into polymetallic manganese nodule resource distribution and deep-sea biodiversity.

Aligning with 'Blue Economy' vision

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced India's manned deep ocean mission 'Samudrayaan', which will send three humans to explore depths of 6 km using the 'MATSYA 6000' submersible. It aims to study deep sea resources and assess biodiversity without disturbing the ocean ecosystem. Rijiju emphasised the mission's alignment with PM Narendra Modi's 'Blue Economy' vision, focusing on sustainable utilisation of ocean resources for economic growth and ecosystem preservation. The Deep Ocean Mission, as per the Earth Science ministry, is led by dedicated scientists, researchers, and engineers committed to its success.